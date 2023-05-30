M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

