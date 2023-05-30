M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 451.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

