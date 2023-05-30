M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,544 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

