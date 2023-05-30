M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 224,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

