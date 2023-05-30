M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 10,251 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,149,000 after buying an additional 1,422,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,029,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

