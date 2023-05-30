M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

