M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 199,035 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,035 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

FLQL opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $896.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

