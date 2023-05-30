M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 408 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after acquiring an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

