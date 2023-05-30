M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 4,519 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a current ratio of 29.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,812.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

