M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $391,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,937,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,499 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
VBK opened at $214.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
