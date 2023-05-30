M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,446,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

