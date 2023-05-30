Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $14.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $750,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
MGNI stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
