Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

MLVF stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 27,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

