Manchester United (MANU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manchester United Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
