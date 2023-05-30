Manchester United (MANU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

