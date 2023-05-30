Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

