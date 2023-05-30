Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 136,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.