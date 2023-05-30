Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

