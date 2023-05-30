MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in MillerKnoll by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 189.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 9.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,623,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 133,638 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Further Reading

