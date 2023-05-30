MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.2 %

MLKN opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

