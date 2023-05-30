Mina Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.51 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $520.00 million and $6.51 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,037,587,133 coins and its circulating supply is 908,993,369 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,037,503,612.8400393 with 908,856,259.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.566937 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,037,548.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

