Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

