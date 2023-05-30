Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($10.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($10.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.86). The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($9.21) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after buying an additional 573,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

