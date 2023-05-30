Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

