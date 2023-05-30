Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $284.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.19 and its 200-day moving average is $270.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

