M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.74.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

MTB stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.