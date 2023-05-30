M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.74.
M&T Bank Stock Up 2.1 %
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.
Insider Transactions at M&T Bank
In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
