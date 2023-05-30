National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.14.

TSE CM opened at C$57.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$71.10.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

