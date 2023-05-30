National Bank Financial Comments on Dollarama Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$83.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$68.90 and a 1-year high of C$85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.