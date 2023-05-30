National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,424,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,775,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,986,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

