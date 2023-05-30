National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.43 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.45 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.32.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

