National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.19.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.