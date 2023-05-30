NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,584 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NetApp were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

