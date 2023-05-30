NETSTREIT Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 320.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

