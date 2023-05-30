New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

