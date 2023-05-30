New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,864 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $201.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

