New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 306.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

