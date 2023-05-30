New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,413,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

