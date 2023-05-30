New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after buying an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

