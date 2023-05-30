New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

