New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

