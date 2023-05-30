New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $81.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

