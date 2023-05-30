New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $115.31.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

