New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 306.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,182 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,150 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

