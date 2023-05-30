New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

NetApp Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.