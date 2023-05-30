New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE FLT opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
