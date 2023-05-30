New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,775 shares of company stock valued at $776,066 and sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

