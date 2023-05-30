New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,612 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunovant Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

