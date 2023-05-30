New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $520.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.65 and a 200-day moving average of $435.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

