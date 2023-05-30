Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.8% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 747.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

