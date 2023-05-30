NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 6,900 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,900 ($85.27).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($80.33) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.44) to GBX 7,500 ($92.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.68) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at NEXT

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.40), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($426,122.10). 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEXT Trading Down 0.3 %

NEXT Increases Dividend

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,400 ($79.09) on Friday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,306 ($53.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,082 ($87.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,626.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,420.73. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.81, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,614.04%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

