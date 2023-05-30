Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NICGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $948.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

