Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $948.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

